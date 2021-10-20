Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.31

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.31 and last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 4481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

