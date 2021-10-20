Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.56

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 56871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

