Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $147.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

