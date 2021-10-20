Linear Hits Market Cap of $227.99 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Linear has a market cap of $227.99 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

