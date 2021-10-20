LINK Hits Market Cap of $659.82 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. LINK has a market cap of $659.82 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $110.41 or 0.00167366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

