LinkEye Price Reaches $0.0063 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

