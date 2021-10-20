LiquidApps Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.18 million and $27,203.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00036738 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

