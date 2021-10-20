Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0497

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $136,854.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,657.33 or 1.00061577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.00716745 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001571 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

