Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0498

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $137,020.45 and approximately $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.36 or 1.00067555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00679446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004205 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

