Lith Token Market Cap Reaches $10.81 Million (LITH)

Lith Token (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Lith Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lith Token has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $22,975.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lith Token has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lith Token Coin Profile

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lith Token Coin Trading

