Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

