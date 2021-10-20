Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 17% Higher

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 401,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

