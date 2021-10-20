Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $290.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $290.00 and last traded at $289.80, with a volume of 1269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

