Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Stake Raised by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 1,502.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356,447 shares during the period. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 4.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 4.57% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 352,303 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 130.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOKB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 673,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 1,639,051 shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $16,472,462.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

