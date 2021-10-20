LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of LivePerson worth $436,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

