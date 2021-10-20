LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

LPSN stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 446,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,860. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

