LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

