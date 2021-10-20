loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

