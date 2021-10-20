Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.53.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

