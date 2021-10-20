Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on L. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$91.86. 177,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6240643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

