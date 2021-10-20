LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $2,874.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.04 or 0.00441273 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.12 or 0.00920129 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

