Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.82 or 0.06263982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00312455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.00976469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00083782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00394727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00265050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00254285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

