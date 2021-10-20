$LONDON (LONDON) Trading 21.5% Higher This Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,041.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

