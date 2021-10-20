Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.