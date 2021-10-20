Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.39

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.39 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 65.59 ($0.86). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 170,525 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOOK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

In other news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total value of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

