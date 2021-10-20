Loser Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $1.09 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.