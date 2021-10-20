Lossless (LSS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74.59 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 270.6% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $49.64 million and $74.59 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

