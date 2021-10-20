Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.40

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.40 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 47.15 ($0.62). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 46.85 ($0.61), with a volume of 308,171 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £323.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.