LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,856 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

