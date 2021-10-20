LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,073 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

