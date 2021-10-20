LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.08% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

