LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

