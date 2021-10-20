LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $191.52.

