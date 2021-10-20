LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 14.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

