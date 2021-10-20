LPL Financial LLC Buys 154 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,841.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

