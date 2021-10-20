LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,820 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.94% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTIN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

