LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,693 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

