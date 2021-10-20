LPL Financial LLC Buys 42,487 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

FNDE opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

