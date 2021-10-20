LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,099 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

