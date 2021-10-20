LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,545 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 95.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,267,000 after buying an additional 241,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.