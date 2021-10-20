LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

RYH stock opened at $299.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.13 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64.

