LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

XSMO opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

