LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

OHI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.