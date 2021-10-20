LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

