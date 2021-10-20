LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.