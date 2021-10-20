LPL Financial LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

