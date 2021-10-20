LPL Financial LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

