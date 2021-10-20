LPL Financial LLC Has $9.68 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $11,856,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

