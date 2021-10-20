LPL Financial LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Quilter Plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,774.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,843,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

