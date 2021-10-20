LPL Financial LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

